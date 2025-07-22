RU RU ES ES FR FR
Argentina on Alert as Dibu Martínez Considers Saudi Move

Argentina on Alert as Dibu Martínez Considers Saudi Move

Football news Today, 17:00
Argentina on Alert as Dibu Martínez Considers Saudi Move

There’s growing concern in Argentina as Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez, a key figure for Lionel Scaloni, could be on the verge of leaving the Premier League for a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia. With just one year to go before the 2026 World Cup, the goalkeeper's potential move raises questions about his competitive future.

Manchester United has been pursuing Martínez to replace André Onana, with new manager Rúben Amorim pushing for a proven name in goal. However, Daily Mail reports that negotiations have stalled due to Aston Villa’s €50 million asking price. While United hesitates under its new transfer policy, Saudi clubs, backed by vast financial resources, remain serious contenders.

The timing could favor the Saudis, as their league is reportedly preparing to raise the foreign player quota from 8 to 10, making it easier to sign high-profile internationals like Martínez. The 32-year-old has been receiving interest from the Middle East for months.

Despite the outside noise, Villa manager Unai Emery remains firm. He has called Martínez “the best goalkeeper in the world” and insists the club won’t accept less than their valuation. He also praised the Argentine’s maturity and evolution since arriving in Birmingham, emphasizing the need for him to stay focused on football.

Scaloni has consistently expressed a desire to see his players competing at the highest level in Europe. A move to the Saudi Pro League could alter that trajectory. With six weeks left in the transfer window, the goalkeeper’s future remains uncertain, and Argentina is watching closely.

