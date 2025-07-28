Argentina and Colombia Clash for a Spot in the Final

Argentina and Colombia will meet this Monday in the first semifinal of the 2025 Copa América Femenina, in a highly anticipated showdown at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, which makes its debut in this edition of the tournament. The Argentines arrive with a perfect record after winning all four of their group stage matches, while the Colombians come in unbeaten but with two draws.

Argentina, coached by Germán Portanova, will be without midfielders Betina Soriano and Carolina Troncoso due to suspension. Still, the team dreams of repeating their 2006 title. Colombia, under Ángelo Marsiglia, will field a full-strength squad led by stars Linda Caicedo and Mayra Ramírez, aiming for back-to-back final appearances.

Argentina holds the edge in their Copa América head-to-head history with three wins in six matches. However, Colombia won their last meeting, a 1-0 victory in the 2022 semifinals. Statistically, both teams boast key performers: Florencia Bonsegundo is among the top players in sequences leading to shots, while Jorelyn Carabalí, remarkably a center-back, shares the team’s top spot in total attempts with Ramírez and Caicedo.

The winner will advance to the final on August 2. The loser will play for third place on August 1. The second semifinal, between Brazil and Uruguay, is scheduled for Tuesday.