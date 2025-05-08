"Are you talking trash about me? I'll crush you." Arda Güler delivers a powerful speech

Real Madrid's attacking midfielder Arda Güler is finishing this season on a high, and he's just published a truly powerful speech on the Players Tribune portal.

Details: In his statement, Güler recalled a provocative video aimed at him by the Austria national team ahead of their Euro 2024 round of 16 clash, a match Turkey ultimately won 2-1.

Quote:

"People see me as a creative player, but I'm also a warrior. You bench me? I'll work even harder. Are you going to talk trash about me? I'll crush you. When I saw that Austrian clip, I was the only one who went into Michael Jordan mode. They kept singing about me during the game. They threw beer mugs at me. Perfect. When I assisted our second goal, I turned to the Austrian fans. Thank you. I guess I took it personally."

This season, Güler has scored 5 goals and provided 9 assists in 38 matches.

