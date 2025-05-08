"Are you talking trash about me? I'll crush you." Arda Güler delivers a powerful speech
Real Madrid's attacking midfielder Arda Güler is finishing this season on a high, and he's just published a truly powerful speech on the Players Tribune portal.
Details: In his statement, Güler recalled a provocative video aimed at him by the Austria national team ahead of their Euro 2024 round of 16 clash, a match Turkey ultimately won 2-1.
Quote:
"People see me as a creative player, but I'm also a warrior.
You bench me? I'll work even harder.
Are you going to talk trash about me? I'll crush you.
When I saw that Austrian clip, I was the only one who went into Michael Jordan mode.
They kept singing about me during the game. They threw beer mugs at me.
Perfect.
When I assisted our second goal, I turned to the Austrian fans.
Thank you.
I guess I took it personally."
This season, Güler has scored 5 goals and provided 9 assists in 38 matches.
