Antonio Conte is open to working in Rome or Naples in the future

Italian coach Antonio Conte is willing to test his skills in either Rome or Naples, as he stated in an interview with Belve.

He expressed regret for leaving Juventus after only three years of work. At some point, he would like to try himself at a club in Rome or Naples. However, he prefers to join a club at the end of the season and commence preparations for the new season in the summer.

Conte also mentioned that he turned down several offers from Saudi Arabia. Although there was a substantial offer, he did not wish to relocate.

On May 18, 2011, Antonio Conte reached a crucial agreement with Juventus to lead the team in the 2011/12 season. On May 31, 2011, he was appointed as the head coach of the club, signing a two-year contract. After three successful seasons with Juventus, he left the position of head coach on July 15, 2014.

Antonio Conte's most recent managerial role was at Tottenham. In November 2021, he signed a contract with the Spurs until 2023 with an option for an extension, even though he hadn't previously considered continuing his career. In March 2023, Conte and Tottenham Hotspur mutually terminated the contract.