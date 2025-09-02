Anselmi Considered for Atlético Mineiro Job

Per Brazilian journalist Guilherme Frossard, Atlético Mineiro is eyeing Martín Anselmi as a candidate to take over after Alexi Stival, better known as Cuca, stepped down less than a year into his tenure.

Reports suggest talks with the Argentine coach are well advanced and a deal could be sealed soon.

Anselmi’s most recent experience was with Porto, where he lasted only from January to June 2025. His brief spell in Portugal was marked by poor results and the lingering shadow of his controversial exit from Cruz Azul. In Mexico, he posted strong numbers but left without a championship, a gap that weighed heavily despite his solid league campaigns.

The 39-year-old coach is best remembered for his successful run at Independiente del Valle in Ecuador, where he won the Copa Sudamericana, the Recopa Sudamericana and several domestic trophies. That period established him as a manager able to shape competitive squads and achieve results on the continental stage.

Atlético Mineiro, dealing with inconsistency over the past season, sees Anselmi as someone who could bring fresh energy and adapt quickly. His career has already taken him across Argentina, Ecuador, Mexico and Portugal, providing him with a broad range of experience that could prove valuable in the Brazilian league.

If confirmed, his appointment would represent a major challenge at one of Brazil’s top clubs, where expectations are always high and the pressure to win immediate. The coming days will be decisive in determining whether Anselmi gets the chance to restart his career back in South America.