Another Spanish coach is rumored to be of interest to Barcelona

Football news Today, 16:28
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
The Catalan Barcelona is in search of a new head coach for the upcoming season. After the current coach, Xavi Hernandez, announced that he would leave his position at the end of the current season, rumors have linked numerous European top coaches with the Spanish giant.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Javier Alonso, the head coach of Bayer Leverkusen, is also being considered as a potential candidate for the position of Barcelona's head coach. However, the source specifies that the Blaugrana are monitoring his work in the Bundesliga, but his name is not the top priority for the Catalan club.

Alonso took charge of Bayer in 2022, and the club currently leads the Bundesliga table, having accumulated 55 points from 21 games. Interestingly, Bayer is the only team in the top 5 leagues that has not suffered a defeat this season. In today's Bundesliga match, Leverkusen left no chance for Bayern.

