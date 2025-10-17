Another setback: Dani Ceballos to miss the upcoming match

More problems for the coaching staff.

Club football returns after the international break, and this weekend we’ll see the top clubs back in action. However, one of them is facing injury troubles.

Details: According to COPE, Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos will miss the next La Liga match. He is suffering from muscle overload and will therefore be unavailable to help the team.

In the ninth round, Real Madrid are set to face Getafe away from home. The match will take place on Sunday, October 19, and will kick off at 21:00 CET.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Carvajal, Heisén, Mendy, and Rüdiger are also confirmed absentees for this fixture.

Earlier, it was reported that Real Madrid and France forward Kylian Mbappé is still feeling pain in his ankle due to the injury sustained while playing for the French national team against Azerbaijan.

Reminder: Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could also recover in time to face Barça.