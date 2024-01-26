Another setback. A Chelsea defender has sustained an injury ahead of the FA Cup match
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has suffered an injury ahead of the FA Cup match against Aston Villa.
As a result, the coaching staff of the Blues had to make adjustments to the starting lineup. Alfie Gilchrist was promoted from the bench to the starting eleven. Additionally, Axel Tuanzebe moved from the right-back position to the center-back role, while Benoît Badiashile took Colwill's place as the left-back.
The extent of the injury is currently unknown. Apart from Colwill, several players have been absent for a significant part of the season, including captain Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, and Christopher Nkunku.
