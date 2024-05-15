Another Premier League club targeting Valencia goalkeeper

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili shows a good game, on the background of which top Premier League clubs are interested in him.

Earlier, Chelsea followed the Kartveli, and now Marca reports interest from Newcastle, who want to fix the problems in the goalkeeper position. Nick Pope has suffered through injuries this season, while Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius have failed to perform adequately.

And the problems in this position Newcastle intends to solve just by inviting the Kartveli. This can help to reduce the price, as back in March it was reported about the amount of 100 million euros, and now Valencia is ready to start negotiations with a proposal of 40 million euros.

Recall, it was because of the amount of 100 million euros, which is prescribed in the contract of Mamardashvili, Chelsea refused to sign the goalkeeper.