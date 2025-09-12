Another option! Another Premier League contender for José Mourinho

The Portuguese manager's career could continue in England once again.

Everything should be decided in the near future.

Details: According to TeamTalk, 62-year-old Portuguese manager José Mourinho could take charge of English side Leeds.

Reports suggest that Leeds' management has started searching for a replacement for current head coach Daniel Farke due to a less than successful start to the season, although no final decision on his dismissal has been made yet. One of the candidates to replace Farke is José Mourinho, who has been out of work since being dismissed by Fenerbahçe.

It remains unclear whether Mourinho will consider Leeds as an option, but earlier this year the 62-year-old coach stated he would be happy to take charge of a lower-half Premier League team after his stint with Fenerbahçe.

Leeds fans, meanwhile, have already stated that such speculation is a complete disrespect to Farke, who has recently taken the team to a whole new level and earned the respect and love of the supporters.

