Another national team left without a coach. Sweden sacks Jon Dahl Tomasson

Swedish FA leadership disappointed by team's results

The Swedish Football Association has officially announced the dismissal of head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson. The decision came immediately after the defeat to Kosovo in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match.

Details: According to Swedish media, the national federation's leadership was deeply disappointed with the team's results, as Sweden managed to earn only one point in four rounds and sits at the bottom of its group, completely losing any chance of direct qualification for the World Cup.

SvFF avslutar Jon Dahl Tomassons uppdrag



SvFF tackar Jon Dahl Tomasson för sin tid som förbundskapten. — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) October 14, 2025

Tomasson took charge of the national team in February 2024, succeeding Janne Andersson. Previously, the Danish specialist coached Dutch club Roda, Swedish side Malmo, and England's Blackburn.

Now, the Swedish Football Association will start searching for a new manager to lead the team ahead of the final qualifying matches.

Reminder: Earlier, Dragan Stojković stepped down as head coach of the Serbian national team.