Another Liverpool star travels to Saudi Arabia

Another Liverpool star travels to Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 07:00
Another Liverpool star travels to Saudi Arabia Photo: Liverpool FC

Midfielder “Liverpool” Thiago Alcantara in the near future can change England to a more exotic championship.

The French newspaper L'Equipe reports that the football player has a tempting offer from Saudi Arabia. Thus, he can go after his already former teammates.

According to the source, Al-Ahly wants to see the star footballer in its ranks. The Saudi club has already offered about €12 million for the player.

Recall that this summer three representatives of Liverpool have already gone to the Saudi Arabian championship: Fabinho became a player of Al-Ittihad, Jordan Henderson moved to Al-Ittifaq, and Roberto Firmino signed an agreement with Al-Ahly.

The former Spain midfielder made 28 appearances for Liverpool in 2022/2023 last season, scoring one assist.

His current contract with the club is valid until the end of June 2024.

According to the Internet portal Transfermarkt, the cost of the Spanish footballer is about €15 million.

