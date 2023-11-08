RU RU NG NG
Main News Another contender has emerged to host the Winter Olympics in 2030

Another contender has emerged to host the Winter Olympics in 2030

Biathlon News Yesterday, 07:23
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Another contender has emerged to host the Winter Olympics in 2030 The French National Olympic Committee has expressed its desire to host the Winter Olympics in 2030.

The French National Olympic Committee has expressed its desire to host the Winter Olympics in 2030.

According to France Olimpyque, the French side has submitted a corresponding application to the International Olympic Committee.

"This bid we have submitted today is the result of our long-term work, which we have been undertaking since July. We are committed to creating a collaborative platform for future Games, transforming challenges into opportunities for the sport, athletes, regions and society as a whole. The submission of this bid is symbolic victory for France," David Lappartient, head of the French National Olympic Committee, said after submitting the bid.

At the same time, the President of the Alpine region, Renaud Muselier, said that the bulk of the application will be based on existing facilities.

Interestingly, Switzerland and Sweden are also candidates to host the competition. At the same time, France expressed hope that they would be able to meet the budget of 1.5 billion euros.

Popular news
The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match Football news Today, 01:06 The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match
Ancelotti surpasses Ferguson's Champions League achievement Football news Today, 00:30 Ancelotti surpasses Ferguson's Champions League achievement
Will he be able to catch up with Ronaldo? Müller won his 102nd Champions League match Football news Today, 00:21 Will he be able to catch up with Ronaldo? Müller won his 102nd Champions League match
"It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United Football news Today, 00:03 "It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United
Vinicius and Rodrygo broke Roberto Carlos's record Football news Yesterday, 23:49 Vinicius and Rodrygo broke Roberto Carlos's record
Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter, and Real Sociedad have advanced to the play-off stage of the UCL Football news Yesterday, 17:55 Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter, and Real Sociedad have advanced to the play-off stage of the UCL
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:06 The Bayern leader was injured in a Champions League match Football news Today, 01:01 Hojlund has become Manchester United's top scorer this season, but there is one caveat Football news Today, 00:30 Ancelotti surpasses Ferguson's Champions League achievement Football news Today, 00:22 Ancelotti spoke about the urgent replacement Real goalkeeper before the Champions League match Football news Today, 00:21 Will he be able to catch up with Ronaldo? Müller won his 102nd Champions League match Football news Today, 00:17 Who got 9.1? Player ratings for the UCL match Real Madrid – Braga have been announced Football news Today, 00:14 Erik ten Hag is unhappy with Rashford's sending off in the match against Copenhagen Football news Today, 00:03 "It was a crazy match." The Copenhagen coach spoke about the victory over Manchester United Football news Yesterday, 23:49 Vinicius and Rodrygo broke Roberto Carlos's record Football news Yesterday, 18:13 Thriller match in Denmark for 7 goals. Player ratings for the UCL match Copenhagen – Man United
Sport Predictions
Football Today Macarthur vs Phnom Penh Crown prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Slavia vs Roma prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Ajax vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on the Euroleague match on November 9, 202 Football Today West Ham vs Olympiacos prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Aston Villa vs AZ prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Rangers vs Sparta Prague prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Football Today Atalanta vs Sturm prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023 Hockey Today Boston Bruins - New York Islanders prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023