Another contender has emerged to host the Winter Olympics in 2030

The French National Olympic Committee has expressed its desire to host the Winter Olympics in 2030.

According to France Olimpyque, the French side has submitted a corresponding application to the International Olympic Committee.

"This bid we have submitted today is the result of our long-term work, which we have been undertaking since July. We are committed to creating a collaborative platform for future Games, transforming challenges into opportunities for the sport, athletes, regions and society as a whole. The submission of this bid is symbolic victory for France," David Lappartient, head of the French National Olympic Committee, said after submitting the bid.

At the same time, the President of the Alpine region, Renaud Muselier, said that the bulk of the application will be based on existing facilities.

Interestingly, Switzerland and Sweden are also candidates to host the competition. At the same time, France expressed hope that they would be able to meet the budget of 1.5 billion euros.