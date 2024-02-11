Another contender has emerged for Chelsea's star midfielder

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandes is seriously considering the possibility of transferring to another team. According to Sport.es, Barcelona has emerged as another contender for the Argentinean.

The player himself is fond of the idea of moving to Barcelona. He has already offered his services to the Catalan club through his agent, but the source notes that such a transfer is currently unlikely. According to this source, despite featuring prominently in the starting lineup, the Argentinean is contemplating leaving Chelsea.

Earlier, it was reported that several players regretted signing long-term contracts with the Blues, including Enzo. However, the agent of the 23-year-old midfielder has denied these rumors.

Recall that a year ago, Enzo moved from Benfica to Chelsea for €121 million. Since then, he has played 51 matches, scoring six goals and providing three assists.