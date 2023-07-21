Another Barcelona legend moves to Inter Miami

Spanish midfielder, former Barcelona player Andres Iniesta may find a new club in the near future.

As the source writes, the legend of world soccer may continue his soccer career in the American "Inter Miami".

The publication Offsider assures that the 39-year-old player was able to reach a preliminary agreement on a contract with the MLS team. Other details of the negotiations are still unknown.

Recall that this summer the American team has already added two former players of the Catalan "Barcelona" Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. In the near future, the transition of another ex-player of the Catalan grande - defender Jordi Alba will be completed.

As for Iniesta, he spent the last five years in the Japanese "Vissel Kobe", where he moved as a free agent from Barcelona.

Last season, the Spaniard played for the Japanese team only six matches in all tournaments, not distinguished by productive actions.

In five seasons, Iniesta won with "Visell Kobe" Cup and Super Cup of Japan.