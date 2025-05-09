Ander Herrera Taking It Day by Day as Boca Hopes for His Return

Since joining Boca Juniors, Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera has struggled to find consistency due to a string of muscular injuries. In a recent interview with Olé, Herrera spoke candidly about the difficulties he has faced during his adaptation to Argentine football. “I’ve been through everything—good moments, and the downside of our profession, which are injuries,” he admitted.

Herrera made his official debut on January 22 against Argentino de Monte Maíz in the Copa Argentina, but just days later suffered a grade 2 hamstring tear against Argentinos Juniors in the league opener. After a brief return against Aldosivi, he reappeared in the Libertadores tie against Alianza Lima, only to be sidelined again.

Following another short-lived comeback against Newell’s—where he lasted just ten minutes before suffering another hamstring issue—Herrera and the coaching staff have taken a more cautious approach. “I’m already training with the group, but I take it day by day. I’m not setting any dates,” he said.

He was left out of the squad for the upcoming round of 16 clash against Lanús, alongside other injured players like Cavani, Figal, and Advíncula. Should Boca advance, Herrera’s return could happen in the next stage of the Apertura.

With the Club World Cup also on the horizon, Herrera is determined not to rush his recovery. “I have the hope, the desire, and the motivation to be back soon,” he stated, emphasizing that this time, patience is his most important ally.