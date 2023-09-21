Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to reporters after the match against the German Union in the Champions League.

In this game, the “cream” managed to snatch victory already in the time compensated by the referee. The only goal of the match was scored by Real Madrid midfielder Jub Bellingham.

After the match, the Italian coach spoke about how he set up his team during the break.

"I wasn't angry at half-time. I corrected a few little things and said that we should play with more energy so that our opponents would gradually drop lower, which is what ultimately happened. In the second half we paid more attention to the details. We were very attentive to the standards in which Union are really strong,” the UEFA press service quotes Ancelotti.

Interestingly, during the match the home team had 75% of the ball. Real Madrid players made 32 shots towards the goal versus four from the German club.

Despite this, only one goal was scored in the visitors' goal.