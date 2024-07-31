Ancelotti has expressed his thoughts on Real Madrid's transfer plans for the summer window

The transfer window has been a busy one for Real Madrid, with the signing of Kylian Mbappe alone. Some might have thought that the "creamy" will not stop there, but the head coach of the club from the Spanish capital Carlo Ancelotti has a different opinion.

He admitted that the transfer market for Real Madrid can be considered closed, as the squad has already been finalised:

"The squad is complete. Jesus Valliejo is back, David Alaba is recovering. We have youngsters: Joan Martinez, Jacobo Ramon and Raul Asensio. No one will not leave because everyone wants to stay," - quotes Ancelotti Goal.

It is worth recalling that earlier Real chased Lille defender, Leny Yoro, but he moved to Manchester United, and the transfer of his Bayern signee Alphonso Davies was postponed until next summer, as with Munich side can not agree on a price for the Canadian.