Ancelotti called for support for the talented midfielder of Real Madrid

The coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, shed light on the situation surrounding the young Turkish midfielder of his team, Arda Guler. Earlier, there were reports that the Turk could go out on loan in search of playing time in the summer.

The Italian commented on these rumors, reassuring about the immense talent and potential of the 18-year-old midfielder.

"Be patient with Guler, believe me. He's doing well, he can play. He's at a good level. Right now, he needs to compete with other players. Be patient, and he will show his quality, we are confident," - journalist Fabrizio Romano quotes Carlo Ancelotti.

It is worth reminding that Arda Guler joined Real last summer from Fenerbahçe for 20 million euros. Since then, he has only played 92 minutes in five matches for the "royal club" due to systematic injuries.