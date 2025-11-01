ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Lifestyle An original Halloween costume! Crystal Palace fans surprise everyone

An original Halloween costume! Crystal Palace fans surprise everyone

A great idea for the holiday
Lifestyle Today, 09:36
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Crystal Palace Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

For the Halloween celebration, which takes place from October 31st to November 1st, Crystal Palace fans came up with a truly original costume.

Details: Crystal Palace supporters are still riding high after the club captured the first trophy in its long history—the FA Cup. A young couple decided to play on this triumph by creating a unique costume: the girl dressed up as the trophy for Halloween.

Recall: In the FA Cup final, Crystal Palace defeated Manchester City to claim their long-awaited trophy.

