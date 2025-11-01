An original Halloween costume! Crystal Palace fans surprise everyone

A great idea for the holiday

For the Halloween celebration, which takes place from October 31st to November 1st, Crystal Palace fans came up with a truly original costume.

Details: Crystal Palace supporters are still riding high after the club captured the first trophy in its long history—the FA Cup. A young couple decided to play on this triumph by creating a unique costume: the girl dressed up as the trophy for Halloween.

Les supporters de Crystal Palace sont tellement fiers de leur premier trophée gagné en 164 ans d’existence qu’ils en ont fait un déguisement 🤣👏 pic.twitter.com/R9D9yP9ADR — Footballogue (@Footballogue) November 1, 2025

Recall: In the FA Cup final, Crystal Palace defeated Manchester City to claim their long-awaited trophy.

