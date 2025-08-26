American tennis player earned more on OnlyFans than in her entire career
The earnings of non-top tennis players aren’t as high as they might seem, and when a player faces a long break in their career, it can seriously hit their wallet. That’s exactly what happened to American Sachia Vickery, who started an OnlyFans account while recovering from an injury. The outcome was unexpected.
Details: Vickery admits that her total career earnings of two million dollars aren’t actually that much, given how expensive tennis is. So a little extra cash on the side doesn’t hurt.
Quote: “I can say that two million is absolutely nothing for tennis. I’ve spent over 100 thousand on coaches, fitness, physiotherapy, recovery, MRIs. People don’t see that. Having a financial cushion, doing something in parallel and earning well from it—it’s only a plus. It gave me a lot of financial freedom, even allowed me to fully fund my career.
There’s no sexual content there. I don’t have any nude photos. Yes, I have lingerie photos, there’s content that’s on the edge, but I’m never fully naked. I’ve never had a sex video. I’m an active tennis player, and going too far could violate the code of conduct,” Vickery said in an interview with CNN.