American tennis player earned more on OnlyFans than in her entire career

The earnings of non-top tennis players aren’t as high as they might seem, and when a player faces a long break in their career, it can seriously hit their wallet. That’s exactly what happened to American Sachia Vickery, who started an OnlyFans account while recovering from an injury. The outcome was unexpected.

Details: Vickery admits that her total career earnings of two million dollars aren’t actually that much, given how expensive tennis is. So a little extra cash on the side doesn’t hurt.