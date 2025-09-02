América vs Chivas Faces Venue Change Amid Dispute

Mexico’s biggest rivalry match may be on the move. Per reports from Conexión MT, the Clásico Nacional between América and Chivas scheduled for Saturday, September 13, has a high chance of being played outside Mexico City. The dispute stems from tensions between América’s front office and the Benito Juárez borough, which recently suspended public attendance at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, forcing América’s match against Pachuca to be played behind closed doors.

Agustín Martínez de León explained that the club is deeply frustrated by the situation and unwilling to risk a repeat of the controversy during such a high-profile game. While local mayor Luis Mendoza has announced dialogue sessions with América, the relationship remains strained, and officials inside the club consider it highly unlikely the stadium will host the clásico.

Faced with this scenario, América is exploring alternatives to host Chivas. Querétaro and Puebla have emerged as leading candidates, with Toluca also mentioned, though viewed as the least realistic option. The priority is securing a venue capable of delivering the safety and spectacle expected from Mexico’s most important match.

The Clásico Nacional goes beyond sport, as América vs Chivas drives massive ticket sales, TV ratings and media attention. Moving it away from Mexico City would mark a significant break from recent tradition, where América’s home clásico has always been staged in the capital.

With the date approaching, the decision will need to be finalized soon. What remains certain is that uncertainty surrounds one of the season’s most anticipated fixtures in Mexican soccer.