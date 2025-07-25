RU RU ES ES FR FR
América Sets Price for Dilrosun, LAFC Yet to Decide on Permanent Deal

América Sets Price for Dilrosun, LAFC Yet to Decide on Permanent Deal

Football news Today, 21:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
América Sets Price for Dilrosun, LAFC Yet to Decide on Permanent Deal

Javairô Dilrosun’s future at LAFC remains uncertain as Club América has set a $3.5 million price tag for the Dutch winger. According to ESPN, the Mexican side has not received any formal response from the MLS club regarding whether they plan to activate the purchase clause.

Dilrosun joined LAFC on loan for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and has since impressed in league play, scoring two goals and becoming a valuable asset in attack. His loan was even extended by a single day so he could feature against the Portland Timbers — a move seen as a sign of LAFC’s interest in retaining him.

Still, the negotiations are far from straightforward. América hopes to recoup part of its initial investment — reportedly around $5 million — while LAFC weighs whether Dilrosun fits into their current financial and roster plans. Reports suggest the club is eyeing marquee signings such as Thomas Müller and Heung Min Son, which could limit available resources.

Meanwhile, América’s attempt to sign LAFC’s star striker Denis Bouanga hit a wall. The Mexican club reportedly made a $10 million offer, which was turned down, as LAFC is said to be holding out for $12 million.

As it stands, both Dilrosun’s and Bouanga’s futures remain in limbo, with no final decisions confirmed on either front.

