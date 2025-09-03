América Secures Venue for Clásico Against Chivas at Ciudad de los Deportes

Club América will play its upcoming matches, including the Clásico Nacional against Chivas, at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes after reaching an agreement with local authorities, Mediotiempo reported. The Benito Juárez borough confirmed that the venue has met the conditions to host seven games over the next month, four in the women’s league and three in the men’s competition.

The decision came after a meeting between the borough and the company that operates the stadium. The agreement includes the continuation of the “Ladrillera” security operation, which allows for partial or total street closures depending on attendance.

According to the official statement, the stadium has submitted contingency plans for civil protection and security, as well as the necessary permits to host Liga MX events. Under the agreement, stadium staff will manage access control and logistics inside the venue, while the borough and the city’s Security Secretariat will be in charge of operations outside the grounds.

The arrangement resolves the uncertainty that followed the closure of the venue during América’s match against Pachuca. Authorities emphasized that there are no restrictions for the scheduled games and that the safety of fans and local residents is guaranteed. As a result, the Clásico Nacional on September 13 will go ahead as planned in Mexico City.