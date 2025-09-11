Ambition drives everything! Legendary Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa joins a new club

The seasoned goalkeeper hopes to make the squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Ochoa will spend the next season in Cyprus.

Details: Today, the Cypriot club AEL Limassol officially announced the signing of 40-year-old Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Ochoa joins his new club as a free agent, having agreed to a one-year contract.

This move is believed to be a necessity, as Ochoa is determined to feature for the Mexican national team at the 2026 World Cup, and consistent playing time is crucial to keep his dream alive.

Ochoa’s previous club was Portuguese side ABC SAD, where he arrived last summer but departed after his contract expired.

Guillermo has made 152 appearances for the Mexican national team since his first call-up in 2005. Fans around the world have come to admire his reliability and flair, especially during World Cup campaigns.

