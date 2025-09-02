Ochoa’s World Cup Hopes Fade After Failed Move to Spain

Guillermo Ochoa’s road to the 2026 World Cup has hit a serious setback. Per multiple reports, the veteran goalkeeper saw his transfer to Spain’s Burgos CF collapse at the last minute, leaving him without a club just weeks before the new season. Without game time or a team, his bid to reach a sixth consecutive World Cup is slipping away.

The 39-year-old parted ways with Portuguese side AVS in May and has been searching for a new home ever since. Burgos looked like a solution, but when Ochoa arrived to sign, he found the contract terms were not what had been agreed. He walked away from the deal, remaining a free agent.

That status puts him at odds with Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre, who has repeatedly stated he will only call up players under active contracts. Ochoa was already left out of the September friendlies and is unlikely to be considered in October unless he secures a team. In the meantime, Luis Ángel Malagón has become the starting goalkeeper, while Pachuca’s Carlos Moreno has also earned a place in recent squads.

The European transfer windows closed on September 1 across most major leagues, with only the Dutch Eredivisie extending until the 2nd. Ochoa can still sign as a free agent, but concrete offers are scarce. In Liga MX, the deadline is September 12, though no club appears to be in the market for a starting goalkeeper.

Ochoa has not played a competitive match since May 17. His absence during the Gold Cup and September fixtures has highlighted his declining role, while younger keepers continue to gain experience. Unless he secures a new contract soon, one of Mexico’s most iconic players may see his historic World Cup streak come to an end.