Already on site. Vinicius arrives in Los Angeles for meeting with Nike

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior continues his globe-trotting adventures during the offseason. This time, the Brazilian winger has touched down in Los Angeles, sharing the update with his followers via his Instagram page.

Vini posted a short video showcasing the view from his airplane window as the flight approached Los Angeles. To clear up any doubt about the destination, Junior attached a geotag to the post confirming he had landed in LA.

Earlier, Vinicius had shared a photo from the plane, once again noting he was headed to LA and tagging Nike's official Instagram account. All signs point to the footballer making the trip to the United States for a business meeting with Nike—or perhaps to shoot a new campaign for the iconic sports brand.

It's worth noting that recent rumors suggest Vinicius could soon leave Real Madrid. The Spanish club reportedly isn't willing to meet the Brazilian's financial demands, and there are also reports of a tense atmosphere in the squad—with Bellingham and Mbappé allegedly not on speaking terms with Vinicius.