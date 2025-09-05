Alphonso Davies Progressing in ACL Recovery, Possible Return in November

According to Canadian Soccer Daily, Alphonso Davies is making remarkable strides in his recovery from a torn ACL and could return for Canada’s friendly against Ecuador on November 13 in Toronto. Head coach Jesse Marsch fueled optimism by saying, “I wouldn’t bet against Alphonso. He’s meeting all the measurements and benchmarks that he needs to.”

The Bayern Munich fullback suffered the injury just 12 minutes into Canada’s Nations League third-place match against the United States in March. Early fears suggested his season was over, but training footage from Säbener Straße has shown Davies running, lifting, and steadily increasing his workload.

Marsch noted that modern recovery science has altered the outlook for ACL injuries. While the typical recovery spans six to eight months, he believes Davies will be fit in time. “I think we’ll see a guy ready to come back at the highest level, for leadership and on-field performance,” the coach said.

The road has not been smooth. After the injury, Davies’ agent accused Canada Soccer of rushing him back, criticism echoed by Bayern executives who even threatened legal action. Canada Soccer defended its medical staff, while Davies stayed positive and focused on rehab.

Bayern adapted without him and Jamal Musiala, with Vincent Kompany using Josip Stanišić out of position at left-back. Strong performances from Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and new signing Luis Díaz kept the team’s ambitions intact despite early setbacks.

Davies, meanwhile, has remained close to the national team, even visiting during the Gold Cup to support his teammates. A homecoming return in Toronto would be a storybook moment for Canada’s captain and a major boost heading into the 2026 World Cup.