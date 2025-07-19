Alonso has chosen Real Madrid's new captain. The team's new leadership hierarchy revealed

This summer, Real Madrid bid farewell to both their captain (Luka Modrić) and one of his deputies (Lucas Vázquez). The club faced a tough decision on their replacements, but that choice has now been made.

Details: According to Diario AS, Dani Carvajal and Federico Valverde have climbed the captaincy hierarchy. The experienced defender will now lead Real Madrid onto the pitch with the armband, while the Uruguayan has been appointed vice-captain.

Valverde was already part of the leadership group alongside Modrić and Vázquez, and now he moves up a rung in the ladder. Their spots will be filled by Thibaut Courtois and... Vinícius Júnior.

This decision was made jointly by the club's management and head coach Xabi Alonso, who is counting on all four players to be key dressing room leaders in his first full season in charge of the squad.

Recall: Vinícius is an intriguing selection, as the forward has been linked with a potential Real Madrid exit, receiving highly tempting offers from Saudi Arabia.