HIGHLIGHTS. Al-Nassr, with a goal from Ronaldo, emerged victorious in the AFC Champions League

In the second round of the AFC Champions League, Al-Nassr hosted Istiklol Dushanbe at their home ground. In the first round, the Saudi team secured a 2-0 victory against Persepolis.

From the beginning, Al-Nassr took control of the ball and dominated the field. The hosts held possession for 83% of the time, had nine attempts on goal, and five shots on target. However, towards the end of the first half, Istiklol managed to score their only goal. On the 44th minute, Senen Sebay put the guests ahead.

After the halftime break, Al-Nassr converted their opportunities into goals. In the 66th minute, Cristiano Ronaldo equalized the score, and six minutes later, Anderson Talisca put the Saudis in the lead. Five minutes after that, Talisca scored his second goal.

As a result, Al-Nassr secured their second victory in the AFC Champions League, earning six points and occupying the top spot in the group.

AFC Champions League - Second Round

Al-Nassr 3-1 Istiklol Dushanbe

Goals: 0-1 (44' Sebay), 1-1 (66' Ronaldo), 2-1 (72' Talisca), 3-1 (77' Talisca)