Al-Nasr praised Ronaldo's work in training
Football news Today, 04:00
Photo: Al-Nasr Twitter
Al-Nasra footballer Abdurrahman Gharib spoke about how team leader Cristiano Ronaldo behaves in training.
According to Gharib, the Portuguese takes life and his training very seriously.
"He gets annoyed if he loses in training, despite his outstanding achievements in soccer. Ronaldo often comes to training before the other players.
I want to thank him for his support, which helps us train with great enthusiasm," he said.
