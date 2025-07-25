Almería Eyes Romaña as San Lorenzo Weighs Crucial Decision

San Lorenzo's transfer window closed without new signings and with several key departures, underscoring the club's ongoing financial woes. Now, it may face another significant loss. According to TyC Sports, Spanish side Almería is showing interest in Colombian center-back Jhohan Romaña, aiming to bolster its squad for the Segunda División campaign.

While no formal bid has been made, San Lorenzo has reportedly set a price tag: five million dollars net. Still, given the club’s urgent need for liquidity, Almería might attempt to negotiate a lower fee.

Romaña joined San Lorenzo in early 2024 and quickly established himself as a defensive mainstay. He has played 68 matches and scored once, against Palmeiras in the group stage of the latest Copa Libertadores. His departure would leave the defense short-handed, with only Gastón Hernández and an injured Nery Domínguez offering top-level experience. Youth players like Daniel Herrera and Alejo Córdoba, the latter yet to debut in the first team, may have to step in.

The board, facing mounting financial pressure, chose not to pay off transfer bans this window, instead focusing on generating income. Recent deals — including the sales of Elián Irala to Internacional, Malcom Braida to Boca Juniors, and manager Miguel Ángel Russo’s exit — have brought in close to five million dollars. A potential transfer of Romaña could ease the strain, but at a steep sporting cost.

