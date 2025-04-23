Allegri wants to lead Milan but awaits the appointment of a new sporting director

Milan has already replaced one head coach and is now considering another reshuffle on the coaching bench. Massimiliano Allegri has come into the club's sights and is ready to return to work.

Details: According to Calciomercato.com, Allegri has already informed close ones and friends that he is seriously interested in the possibility of returning to San Siro. He is ready to take charge of the team and is closely following all of Milan's matches to be fully prepared.

However, Allegri also understands that much will depend on the appointment of a new sporting director.

He is awaiting an official offer, which has not yet been made, but reportedly, he is eager to silence critics after his painful departure from Juventus.

Earlier, it was reported that Conceição will leave Milan at the end of the season. Forward João Félix will also leave the club, returning to Chelsea at the end of his loan.

Reminder: In the latest Serie A match, Milan lost at home to Atalanta with a minimal score of 0-1. The team currently holds the ninth position in the Serie A standings.