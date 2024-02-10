All neutral supporters are backing Leverkusen. Tuchel commented on the rivalry with Bayer

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 10:02
Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel shared his thoughts on the upcoming match of the 21st round of the Bundesliga against Bayer Leverkusen, which will take place on February 10th.

"Thirty teams have tried to defeat them, but none have succeeded. This streak is extraordinary, but we are only two points behind. That's why we don't need to hide. The season is just beginning, but it feels like an amazing game where we need to lay our cards on the table. It's a great opportunity for us. We're going to Leverkusen for the win.

We're playing against many neutral fans who want Bayer to win the title. But we're playing for our expectations and the title. Javier Alonso is the foundation of this club and has planned his squad well.

This is worthy of immense praise, but we won't change our approach," - Tuchel said.

It's worth noting that the decisive match of the season in the Bundesliga may take place today at the BayArena in Leverkusen. The kickoff is scheduled for 18:30 Central European Time.

