All match is top level. All pairings for the fourth stage of the Australian Open among men are known

In Melbourne, Australia, the third stage of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, the Australian Open, has concluded.

The third round brought about several unexpected results. Nuno Borges from Portugal, ranked 69th in the WTA rankings, defeated the thirteenth seed Grigor Dimitrov from Bulgaria. Additionally, Serbian tennis player Miomir Kecmanovic, ranked 60th, proved to be stronger than the fourteenth seed in the WTA rankings, Tommy Paul from the United States.

There were also some expected outcomes, as the fourth round will feature seven tennis players from the top ten of the WTA rankings. Overall, out of the sixteen athletes, only four are not in the top 20 in the world.

List of matchups in the fourth round of the Australian Open among men:

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) [1] – Adrian Mannarino (France) [20]

Taylor Fritz (USA) [12] – Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) [7]

Jannik Sinner (Italy) [4] – Karen Khachanov [15]

Alex de Minaur (Australia) [10] – Andrey Rublev [5]

Arthur Cazaux (France) [122] – Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) [9]

Nuno Borges (Portugal) [69] – Daniil Medvedev [3]

Alexander Zverev (Germany) [6] – Cameron Norrie (United Kingdom) [22]

Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia) [60] – Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spain) [2]

The fourth-round matches will begin overnight, and they will unfold over the next 24 hours.