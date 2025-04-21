Alianza Lima Set to Field Strongest XI in Must-Win Clash Against Talleres

Alianza Lima are under pressure to secure their first win in the Copa Libertadores group stage as they host Talleres de Córdoba. After earning a dramatic 2-2 draw away to São Paulo, the Peruvian side must now capitalize on home advantage to stay in the race for a Round of 16 spot, according to ESPN. They currently trail group leaders Libertad by five points and São Paulo by three.

Manager Néstor Gorosito will be boosted by the return of three key players: Carlos Zambrano, Renzo Garcés, and Guillermo Enrique, all of whom missed the last match due to yellow card accumulation. With their return, Alianza are expected to deploy their strongest lineup.

Another key change comes up front, where veteran striker Paolo Guerrero is set to replace Hernán Barcos as the focal point in attack. Guerrero’s leadership and international pedigree could be vital in a game that offers little room for error.

With just two points from three matches, Alianza Lima know that anything less than a victory against the bottom-placed Argentine side could spell the end of their knockout stage hopes.

Expected XI: Guillermo Viscarra; Guillermo Enrique, Carlos Zambrano, Renzo Garcés, Miguel Trauco; Pablo Lavandeira, Erick Noriega, Fernando Gaibor; Kevin Quevedo, Paolo Guerrero, and Eryc Castillo.