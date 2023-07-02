Al-Hilal got a star coach from Portugal

Jorge Jesus became the new head coach of Saudi club Al-Hilal.

This is reported by the team's official website.

Details of the cooperation have not yet been disclosed.

Jesus was most recently in charge of Fenerbahce. He also has experience with teams such as Benfica, Sporting, Braga and Flamengo.

In the 2018/2019 season, he has already worked with Al-Hilal. Under his guidance, the team won the Saudi Super Cup.