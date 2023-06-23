Al-Hilal bought the Portuguese, who was interested in Barcelona

The press service of Al-Hilal has announced on their official Twitter account the transfer of midfielder Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Portuguese national team.

The transfer fee amounted to €55 million. The player has signed a long-term contract with the club. Al-Hilal beat Barcelona in the race for the Portuguese player, as they were also interested in signing him.

26-year-old Neves has been playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers since 2017. He has played a total of 253 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 30 goals and providing 13 assists. He previously played for Porto. Neves has represented the Portuguese national team in 41 matches, contributing three assists. He was also a winner of the UEFA Nations League in the 2018/2019 season.