The press service of Saudi Arabian club "Al-Hilal" has officially announced the transfer of the forward from London's "Fulham" and the Serbian national team, Aleksandar Mitrović.

The Saudi club paid €52.6 million for the player, making this transfer a record in the history of the English club. The forward has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2026.

28-year-old Mitrović played for "Fulham" since January 2018. He joined the London club on loan from "Newcastle United" for €600,000. After six months, "Fulham" bought the player's transfer for €24.7 million. In total, he played 206 matches for the club in all tournaments, scoring 111 goals and providing 22 assists. Previously, he also played for "Teleoptik," "Partizan," and "Anderlecht."

Mitrović became a champion of Serbia in the 2012/2013 season, a champion of Belgium in the 2013/2014 season, and a winner of the English Championship in the 2016/2017 and 2021/2022 seasons.

Mitrović has been playing for the Serbian national team since 2013. He has played 81 matches for the Serbian national team, scored 52 goals, provided four assists, and received 19 yellow cards. He is the all-time top scorer for the Serbian national team.