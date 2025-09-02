Algeria vs Botswana: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 4, 2025

Algeria and Botswana will clash in a 2026 World Cup qualifier, and Dailysports brings you all the key details on where and when to watch the match.

Algeria vs Botswana: What you need to know about the match

Algeria have been nearly flawless in this qualifying campaign. Out of six matches, they have suffered only one defeat, winning the other five. After six rounds, they sit atop the table with 15 points and a goal difference of 16:6. They hold a three-point lead over the second-placed team. With four matches left to play, Algeria’s chances of booking a spot at the World Cup look very strong.

Botswana also remain in contention for a World Cup berth, though their path is more challenging. In six games, they have collected nine points and currently sit third, with a goal difference of 9:8. They trail the second-placed team by three points and Algeria by six. With four matches still ahead, Botswana must maximize their points tally if they are to keep their World Cup dream alive.

Algeria vs Botswana: When and where will the match take place?

The seventh-round fixture of the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup between Algeria and Botswana will take place on Thursday, September 4, at 21:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Algeria vs Botswana: where to watch the match online

In Africa, the match will be broadcast on New World Sport, while Algerian fans can watch on ENTV and TV 6.

The game will also be available in the United States on ESPN+ and in France on L'Équipe Live Foot.