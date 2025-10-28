Algeria : Training Jerseys Leaked

These jerseys feature an innovative design.

With just a few months to go before the 2026 World Cup, the first images of the Algeria national team's training collection have been revealed. Designed by Adidas, these jerseys feature an innovative design that will mark the Fennecs' preparations for the tournament.

The Algeria jersey features a two-tone green color, with a dark green base and slightly lighter sleeves. A large white panel under the arms adds a modern touch to this outfit. This collection is part of the current trend for sportswear, combining aesthetics and functionality.

For now, only images of the jersey and a hooded jacket have been leaked, but other pieces, such as tops and pants, are also planned for this range. The official release of this new collection is scheduled for November 2025.

These jerseys will be worn by the Algerian national team players during their preparations for the World Cup, which will take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.