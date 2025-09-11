Alex Teixeira Ends Vasco Spell After Mutual Agreement

According to Extra, Vasco da Gama confirmed the departure of Alex Teixeira, who reached a mutual agreement with the club to terminate his contract early. The deal was set to run until the end of the year, but both parties decided to part ways amicably. “Vasco da Gama announces that, in a friendly manner and by mutual agreement, we have terminated the contract of forward Alex Teixeira. The club thanks the #BaseForte graduate for his services and wishes him success in his future endeavors,” the club stated in a release that also included a tribute video.

A product of Vasco’s youth academy, the 35-year-old forward closed his third stint at São Januário with 27 appearances, one goal, and one assist. In 2025, he featured in 18 matches without a direct contribution to goals. Teixeira first left the club in 2009 for European football, before returning in 2022 to help the side secure promotion back to the top flight with six goals and seven assists in 50 matches.

He rejoined again in 2024 alongside midfielder Souza, partly fulfilling Philippe Coutinho’s wish to reunite with former teammates. However, this last spell proved less productive for the veteran striker, who struggled to make an impact. His final game came on July 12, a 2-0 loss to Botafogo in the Brasileirão.