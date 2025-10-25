Alex Iwobi Marks 300th Premier League Appearance Despite Fulham’s Late Defeat to Newcastle

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi reached a major career milestone on Saturday, making his 300th Premier League appearance, but it ended in disappointment as Fulham suffered a dramatic 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle United secured a vital three points in the Premier League with a hard-fought victory. Jacob Murphy fired the Magpies into a 1-0 lead in the first half, but Fulham pegged them back after Sasa Lukic headed home from close range to make it 1-1. The hosts struck the post twice and missed several chances before captain Bruno Guimaraes stepped up in the 90th minute to score the decisive winner, sealing a 2-1 victory for Newcastle.

The Hale End Academy graduate, Iwobi, was named in Fulham’s starting lineup and put in a strong display despite the result. Speaking to Fulham's website after the match, Iwobi reflected on his milestone, saying:

"It's amazing. It's a big achievement to lead that, with the likes of Shola Ameobi and even my uncle [Jay-Jay Okocha] that's participated in the Premier League. It's an honour, but I'm not done yet, I'm going to keep on going and hopefully keep the record going."

Iwobi’s 300 Premier League appearances include 100 for Arsenal, 123 for Everton, and 77 for Fulham, highlighting his consistency and longevity across multiple top-flight clubs.

Despite the defeat, this milestone cements his status as one of Africa’s most reliable and influential performers in English football. He joins an elite group of African players with over 300 Premier League appearances, including Kolo Touré (353), Mohamed Salah (309), Jordan Ayew (305), and Wilfried Zaha (305).