ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Alex Iwobi Marks 300th Premier League Appearance Despite Fulham’s Late Defeat to Newcastle

Alex Iwobi Marks 300th Premier League Appearance Despite Fulham’s Late Defeat to Newcastle

Football news Today, 14:57
Oyebade Oluwafemi Oyebade Oluwafemi Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Alex Iwobi Marks 300th Premier League Appearance Despite Fulham’s Late Defeat to Newcastle Alex Iwobi Marks 300th Premier League Appearance Despite Fulham’s Late Defeat to Newcastle

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi reached a major career milestone on Saturday, making his 300th Premier League appearance, but it ended in disappointment as Fulham suffered a dramatic 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle United secured a vital three points in the Premier League with a hard-fought victory. Jacob Murphy fired the Magpies into a 1-0 lead in the first half, but Fulham pegged them back after Sasa Lukic headed home from close range to make it 1-1. The hosts struck the post twice and missed several chances before captain Bruno Guimaraes stepped up in the 90th minute to score the decisive winner, sealing a 2-1 victory for Newcastle.

The Hale End Academy graduate, Iwobi, was named in Fulham’s starting lineup and put in a strong display despite the result. Speaking to Fulham's website after the match, Iwobi reflected on his milestone, saying:

"It's amazing. It's a big achievement to lead that, with the likes of Shola Ameobi and even my uncle [Jay-Jay Okocha] that's participated in the Premier League. It's an honour, but I'm not done yet, I'm going to keep on going and hopefully keep the record going."

Iwobi’s 300 Premier League appearances include 100 for Arsenal, 123 for Everton, and 77 for Fulham, highlighting his consistency and longevity across multiple top-flight clubs.

Despite the defeat, this milestone cements his status as one of Africa’s most reliable and influential performers in English football. He joins an elite group of African players with over 300 Premier League appearances, including Kolo Touré (353), Mohamed Salah (309), Jordan Ayew (305), and Wilfried Zaha (305).

Related teams and leagues
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Fulham Fulham Schedule Fulham News Fulham Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Newcastle and Tottenham interested in Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu Transfer news Today, 15:22 Newcastle and Tottenham interested in Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu
What a Throw! Goalkeeper Nick Pope Delivers an Incredible Assist Football news 21 oct 2025, 16:35 What a Throw! Goalkeeper Nick Pope Delivers an Incredible Assist
Anthony Gordon Rewrites Newcastle’s History in the UEFA Champions League Football news 21 oct 2025, 15:55 Anthony Gordon Rewrites Newcastle’s History in the UEFA Champions League
The price tag is £8 million. Nottingham wants to lure a manager from another Premier League club Football news 19 oct 2025, 12:52 The price tag is £8 million. Nottingham wants to lure a manager from another Premier League club
Alex Iwobi Sets Record for Most Premier League Appearances by a Nigerian Football news 18 oct 2025, 16:06 Alex Iwobi Sets Record for Most Premier League Appearances by a Nigerian
Related Tournament News
This hasn't happened in nearly two years. Manchester United clinch third straight Premier League win Football news Today, 14:43 This hasn't happened in nearly two years. Manchester United clinch third straight Premier League win
Finally! Matheus Cunha scores his debut goal for Manchester United Football news Today, 13:25 Finally! Matheus Cunha scores his debut goal for Manchester United
Garnacho scores his first for Chelsea as the Blues draw level with Arsenal in a remarkable stat Football news Today, 10:26 Garnacho scores his first for Chelsea as the Blues draw level with Arsenal in a remarkable stat
On the edge. VAR disallows Paquetá’s goal against Leeds for offside Football news Yesterday, 15:49 On the edge. VAR disallows Paquetá’s goal against Leeds for offside
Liam Delap of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 06:51 "Liam trained with the team yesterday!" - Enzo Maresca reveals when Delap is expected to return
“Winter is coming.” Premier League Unveils the Winter Match Ball Football news 23 oct 2025, 04:51 “Winter is coming.” Premier League Unveils the Winter Match Ball
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores