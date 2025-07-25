Alex Iwobi fined and reprimanded by Fulham as player crosses the line

The Nigerian nearly let slip all the squad’s secrets.

Details: According to Daily Mail, 29-year-old Fulham and Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi has been fined for unauthorized use of a video camera in the dressing room and during team training sessions.

The player had been sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the dressing room on his social media, including private conversations among teammates and sensitive discussions—much to the displeasure of several squad members. The club’s management was forced to clamp down on Iwobi’s influencer-style activities.

"I will no longer be posting photos or videos from the dressing room for you, as someone from the club told me I was sharing things that shouldn’t be on social media. You won’t be seeing that kind of content anymore, because I could get fined if I keep doing it. There will now be a ban on any filming in the dressing room. I have to respect the rules," Iwobi addressed his fans.

Last season, Iwobi featured in 44 matches for Fulham, netting 9 goals and providing 6 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €28 million, and his current deal with the club runs until 2028.

