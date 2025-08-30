Aldosivi Aim for First Win as Boca Look to Extend Streak in Mar del Plata

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Aldosivi and Boca Juniors will meet on Sunday at the José María Minella Stadium in Mar del Plata for Matchday 7 of Group A in the 2025 Clausura Tournament. Per La Nación, kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time, with Sebastián Zunino officiating.

The home side are still searching for their first win of the campaign. Aldosivi sit bottom of the group with only three points after six matches, coming off a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Estudiantes de La Plata. The pressure is mounting as they attempt to break their winless run against one of Argentina’s most storied clubs.

Boca, meanwhile, arrive with renewed confidence. After ending a 12-game winless streak—the worst in their history—they have put together two straight victories to climb into fifth place with nine points. Last weekend they beat Banfield 2-0 at La Bombonera, a result that lifted spirits inside the squad.

Recent history favors the visitors. Earlier this year, on February 22 in the Apertura, Boca defeated Aldosivi 2-1 at home with goals from Luis Advíncula and Miguel Merentiel, while Tiago Serrago found the net for the visitors. Their last meeting in Mar del Plata dates back to February 2022, when Boca also won 2-1, with Sebastián Villa scoring twice and Martín Cauteruccio replying for Aldosivi.

Sunday’s clash sets up contrasting objectives: Aldosivi will fight to record their first victory of the season, while Boca seek a third consecutive win to move closer to the top of the group standings.

