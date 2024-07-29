Alcaraz took a medical timeout but still made it to the Olympic Round of 16

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the third round of the men's singles tournament at the 2024 Olympics.

In the round of 16, the Spanish tennis star triumphed over Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, who holds the 28th spot in the ATP rankings.

In the first set, Alcaraz dominated Griekspoor, conceding only one game. However, in the second set, the Wimbledon and Roland Garros champion experienced thigh pain and even took a medical timeout. Despite this, he managed to defeat the Dutchman in a tiebreak, 7-3.

Alcaraz's next opponent will be the neutral athlete Roman Safiullin.

In other major news of the day, Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in straight sets.