Albert Amoah’s Transfer Sparks Dispute Between Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics

A contract dispute has arisen between Access Bank Division One League side Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko over Albert Amoah's transfer. After Kotoko's 5-1 CAF Confederation Cup loss to Wydad Casablanca, the club announced Amoah's sale to Libyan club Al Ahly Benghazi for an undisclosed fee. Amoah will reportedly receive a $200,000 signing-on fee and a monthly salary of $20,000, potentially rising to $25,000. Kotoko's Communications Director, Sarfo Duku, confirmed the transfer was finalised hours after the defeat.

"We had wanted to extend the conversation. Unfortunately, the Libyan federation had to close its player registrations yesterday. So obviously, we also have to consider the interest of the player, as against that of the club. And the conversation started way, way back, and there were a couple of clubs as well," Sarfo Duku said.

"But when we realised that the Libyans also had to register the boy [Albert] before the deadline, which was yesterday, we had no other option than to reach a deal which will be mutually beneficial to all the parties. Don't forget that Kotoko also needs money to run the club.”

In the midst of this deal, Great Olympics is due 30% of Albert Amoah's transfer fee from Asante Kotoko, as stipulated in his deal last season. Despite the undisclosed fee, Olympics boss Oluboi Commodore urges transparency from Kotoko regarding the sale of the player.

“We deserve our fair share from the deal, and Kotoko must be open about the transfer details,” Commodore said.

“The clause was clear when we sold the player, so we expect everything to be handled professionally.”

Amoah joins one of Libya's most successful clubs, a regular in CAF inter-club competitions. Kotoko will seek a replacement as they rebuild, finalizing the contract with Great Olympics to avoid legal issues.