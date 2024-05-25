RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Al-Ain, under the guidance of Hernan Crespo, emerged as the winner of the AFC Champions League

Al-Ain, under the guidance of Hernan Crespo, emerged as the winner of the AFC Champions League

Football news Today, 14:19
Alex Olise Dailysports's expert Alex Olise
Al-Ain, under the guidance of Hernan Crespo, emerged as the winner of the AFC Champions League Photo: x.com/alainfcae_en

Today, on May 25th, the second leg match of the AFC Champions League final stage took place. After an away defeat, Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates hosted the Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos, led by former Liverpool player Harry Kewell. It's worth noting that the coach of the Arab team is another legendary footballer, Hernan Crespo.

The hosts quickly took the lead through their top scorer Sufian Rahimi, leveling the aggregate score in the two-match tie. Towards the end of the first half, the Moroccan forward earned a penalty, which was converted by Kaku, putting the visitors in an uncomfortable position. However, before the break, the guests managed to pull one goal back.

The turning point in the match came with the dismissal of the visitors' goalkeeper, William Popp. The Japanese team played the entire second half with ten men. Yokohama struggled to create anything at the opposing goal, while Rahimi managed to score a brace. Kodjo Laba added two more goals to his tally. Thus, Al-Ain became the strongest team on the continent again after more than 20 years.

AFC Champions League. Final. Second leg.
Al-Ain (UAE) - Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan) - 5:1
Goals: Rahimi 8', 67', Kaku 34' (penalty), Laba 90+1, 90+5 - Yan 40'.
Sent off: Popp 45+10 (Yokohama).

Related teams and leagues
AFC Champions League
Popular news
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Today, 11:06 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain Football news Yesterday, 15:48 New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain
BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach Football news Yesterday, 08:04 BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach
The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed Football news Yesterday, 04:55 The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed
BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach Football news Yesterday, 04:27 BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach
A West Ham player is suspected of involvement in betting activities Football news 23 may 2024, 11:55 A West Ham player is being accused of involvement in betting activities
More news
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 14:49 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 14:30 "I'll go somewhere else and win trophies." Ten Hag commented on the FA Cup victory Football news Today, 14:19 Al-Ain, under the guidance of Hernan Crespo, emerged as the winner of the AFC Champions League Football news Today, 13:58 Successfully defended their title. Barcelona clinched the UEFA Women's Champions League Hockey news Today, 13:21 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Football news Today, 13:04 Magnificent Fernandes. Player ratings for the match Man City - Man United 1:2 Football news Today, 12:52 They took revenge a year later. How Manchester United and Erik ten Hag celebrated victory in FA Cup Football news Today, 12:23 Man City vs Man United 1-2: highlights and key moments of the match Football news Today, 12:18 Real Madrid may sell their star to a Premier League club for a significant amount Football news Today, 12:03 Celtic defeated Rangers and won the 42nd Scottish Cup in their history
Sport Predictions
Football Today Rhode Island vs Louisville City prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Vancouver FC vs Pacific FC prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Las Vegas Lights prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Basketball Today Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football Today Sacramento Republic vs Birmingham Legion prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football 26 may 2024 National Bank of Egypt vs El-Ismaily prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football 26 may 2024 Leeds vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Basketball 26 may 2024 Fenerbahce vs Olympiaсos prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football 26 may 2024 Konyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024 Football 26 may 2024 El Gaish vs Baladiyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024