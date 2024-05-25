Al-Ain, under the guidance of Hernan Crespo, emerged as the winner of the AFC Champions League

Today, on May 25th, the second leg match of the AFC Champions League final stage took place. After an away defeat, Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates hosted the Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos, led by former Liverpool player Harry Kewell. It's worth noting that the coach of the Arab team is another legendary footballer, Hernan Crespo.

The hosts quickly took the lead through their top scorer Sufian Rahimi, leveling the aggregate score in the two-match tie. Towards the end of the first half, the Moroccan forward earned a penalty, which was converted by Kaku, putting the visitors in an uncomfortable position. However, before the break, the guests managed to pull one goal back.

The turning point in the match came with the dismissal of the visitors' goalkeeper, William Popp. The Japanese team played the entire second half with ten men. Yokohama struggled to create anything at the opposing goal, while Rahimi managed to score a brace. Kodjo Laba added two more goals to his tally. Thus, Al-Ain became the strongest team on the continent again after more than 20 years.

AFC Champions League. Final. Second leg.

Al-Ain (UAE) - Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan) - 5:1

Goals: Rahimi 8', 67', Kaku 34' (penalty), Laba 90+1, 90+5 - Yan 40'.

Sent off: Popp 45+10 (Yokohama).