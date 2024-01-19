Al Nassr wants to get rid of the African starlet

RU RU NG NG KE KE
Football news Today, 06:40
Yasmine Green
Al Nassr is considering loaning out Ivory Coast national team midfielder Seko Fofana, as reported by RMC Sport journalist Santi Aouna. The Saudi club is looking to facilitate the return of Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina to the squad, but currently lacks available spots for foreign players.

Al Nassr aims to loan out Seko Fofana for six months, with plans for him to return to the team in the summer, when the limit on foreign players in the Saudi Arabian league is expected to increase from 8 to 10.

The 28-year-old Ivorian joined Al Nassr last summer for €25 million from Lorient, where he served as captain and a midfield leader. Fofana has played 19 matches in the current season for Al-Nassr, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist.

Fofana is a key player for the Ivory Coast national team in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, scoring a goal in the opening match against Guinea-Bissau.

