Al-Ittihad appoint Sergio Conceição as new head coach

A new manager for Benzema and company.

Al-Ittihad have endured an inconsistent start to the Saudi Pro League season and have decided to make a change at the helm.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Portuguese coach Sergio Conceição will take charge of Al-Ittihad. He has signed a contract until 2027. Joining his coaching staff in Saudi Arabia are João Costa, Siramana Dembélé, Fábio Moura, Diamantino Figueiredo, Vedran Runje, and analyst Eduardo Oliveira.

It’s worth noting that there were also rumors linking Jürgen Klopp with the Saudi giants, but no negotiations have taken place between Al-Ittihad and the German manager.

Reminder: After four rounds, Al-Ittihad sit third in the Pro League standings. Their first defeat of the season, against Al-Nassr, proved decisive for Blanc, who had been in charge since 2023.